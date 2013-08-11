2 year warranty
Discontinued
TT2000/43
BG5025/42
BG7040/42
BG7030/49
BG2028/42
BG2038/41
Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
jacek2
11/08/2013
US
its great
This product has great features. DESIGN IS PERFECT WATERPROOF IS GREAT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
jacek2
11/08/2013
US
its great
This product has great features. DESIGN IS PERFECT WATERPROOF IS GREAT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Ouch Ouch
28/11/2022
US
this product will bite
I dont think all of the teath are rounded. this shaver draws blood every time i use it. With more practice i hope i learn to use it safely
Pros
Has a high recomendation
Cons
As stated it bites and draws blood.
This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Replacement Foil
This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Replacement Foil