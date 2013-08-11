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  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

Discontinued

Bodygroom replacement foilReplacement Foil

TT2000/43

3
| (4) Reviews
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000
See all benefits
Compatible products
Bodygroom Series 5000

Bodygroom Series 5000
Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG5025/42

Bodygroom Series 7000

Bodygroom Series 7000
Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG7040/42

Bodygroom Series 7000

Bodygroom Series 7000
Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG7030/49

Bodygroom 3100

Bodygroom 3100
Showerproof body groomer, Series 3000

BG2028/42

Bodygroom 5100

Bodygroom 5100
Showerproof body groomer, Series 5000

BG2038/41

Change foil every 12 months for best results

Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

  • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series

  • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series

  • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series

  • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
2

11/08/2013

US

US

its great

This product has great features. DESIGN IS PERFECT WATERPROOF IS GREAT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

11/08/2013

US

US

its great

This product has great features. DESIGN IS PERFECT WATERPROOF IS GREAT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

28/11/2022

US

US

this product will bite

I dont think all of the teath are rounded. this shaver draws blood every time i use it. With more practice i hope i learn to use it safely

Pros

Has a high recomendation

Cons

As stated it bites and draws blood.

This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Replacement Foil

This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Replacement Foil

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