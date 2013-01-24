Home
      Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Replacement Foil

      Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

        Change foil every 12 months for best results

        • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
        • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
        • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
        • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

        • Content

          Packaging
          1 shaving head foil

        • Compatibility

          Fits product type
          • QG33XX, TT20XX, BG70XX, BG30XX
          • BG50XX, SBG315, BG20XX
          • YS52X, YS53X

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

