There are a few different causes why coffee is not dispensing from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine. Below you will find some solutions on how to solve this yourself.
Note: if you are using the machine for the first time, it is normal that during your first brew, only a few drops of coffee are dispensed. Brew a few more cups of coffee to optimize the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.
When air is trapped, the machine makes a loud buzzing noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
A dirty or clogged brew group,can cause no coffee dispensing from the machine. It is important to rinse the brew group weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
Note: For a thorough cleaning of the brew group, we recommend you to use Philips coffee oil remover tablet (CA6704).
When no coffee is dispensing, it could also be that the dispensing spout is clogged. To clean it you can use a pipe cleaner or needle to get rid of the dirt.
When using the pre-ground coffee function to brew your coffee, the machine needs to be switched ON and ready for use before adding pre-ground coffee into the pre-ground coffee compartment.
Only use one full scoop of coffee grounds with the spoon provided and strike off the top access. Exceeding the amount of coffee grounds can cause the brew group to be overfilled and the coffee brewing to be aborted. The coffee powder will be thrown away and no coffee will be dispensed.
When was the last time you descaled your espresso machine? All machines have a dedicated descale indicator, we advise you to descale the machine as soon as the machine indicates to do so. Not descaling your espresso machine can cause limescale to build up inside and cause malfunction.
Refer to the user manual on how to descale your espresso machine or click here.
If the pre-ground coffee compartment is clogged, no coffee can be dispensed. To fix this, follow the steps below or the instruction movies:
