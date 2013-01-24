Home
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9372/04
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life
      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9372/04
      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

        A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

        Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

        With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

        USB charging travel case and charging glass

        USB charging travel case and charging glass

        Your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger so you stay topped up on the go. Place your toothbrush in the case and connect to your laptop or plug into a wall socket. Also includes a brush head holder for extra hygiene when traveling. As for charging at home, our sleek charger glass fits stylishly into your bathroom and doubles as a glass for rinsing after brushing. Simply place your brush into the glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

        Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

        The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.

        Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

        Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

        Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

        Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Polish
          Brighten and polish your teeth
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          2 DiamondClean standard
          Glass charger
          1
          Travel case
          USB travel charger

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Amethyst

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth 2X better*
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

