    Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9685/03
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u
      Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9685/03
      Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u

      The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean focuses on how patients brush, helping them improve their oral care routine in between visits.

      Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u

      The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean focuses on how patients brush, helping them improve their oral care routine in between visits. See all benefits

      Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u

      The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean focuses on how patients brush, helping them improve their oral care routine in between visits. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u

      The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean focuses on how patients brush, helping them improve their oral care routine in between visits. See all benefits

        Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u

        Expert technology. Personalized guidance.

        • Connected brushing made easy
        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • Smart brush head recognition
        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

        Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

        The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact** and removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

        Better gum care for overall health

        Better gum care for overall health

        The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head improves patient gum health. Smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle, yet effective, cleaning along the gumline, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

        Guides patients to better oral care habits

        Guides patients to better oral care habits

        Sensors track and measure patients’ brushing behaviors while the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean brush handle provides instant feedback. Over time, the Sonicare app retains and analyzes these habits and generates a Progress Report to help promote better brushing technique.

        3 modes, 3 intensities

        3 modes, 3 intensities

        With three brushing modes (Clean, Gum Health, DeepClean+) and three intensity settings (Low, Medium, High), your patients can personalize their brushing experience for optimal comfort and a complete clean. See Specifications for more detailed information on modes.

        Brush heads automatically select optimal settings

        Brush heads automatically select optimal settings

        A microchip in the brush head syncs with the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean handle. If a patient clicks on a C3 Premium Plaque Control/Defense/Defence, G3 Premium Gum Care or W3 Premium White brush head, the toothbrush automatically selects the optimal brushing mode and intensity level. All your patients need to do is start brushing. It helps patients with having the best settings for the best performance and their needs

        Guides patients to use correct amount of pressure

        Guides patients to use correct amount of pressure

        If patients apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will gently pulsate the handle and give patients the real-time feedback they need to adopt a softer touch. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.****

        Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        C3 Premium Plaque Control is our deepest cleaning brush head yet. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas.*

        Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        G3 Premium Gum Care is our best brush head for improving gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gumline bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gumline, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks.

        For the most effective cleaning, every day

        For the most effective cleaning, every day

        Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare ExpertClean provides an accurate smart brush head replacement reminder based on how often patients brush, how long they brush and how much pressure they use. When it's time for a new brush head, a light on the handle lets patients know, so they can continue to achieve their best possible results.

        Alerts patients of low battery

        Alerts patients of low battery

        When fully charged, Philips Sonicare ExpertClean has enough battery for three weeks of regular use. The battery indicator illuminates and clearly alerts patients when the battery is low and requires charging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Health
          Special attention to molars
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 ExpertClean
          Brush heads
          • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
          • 1 W3 Premium White
          Travel case
          1
          Charger
          1

        • BrushSync Mode Pairing

          C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Pairs with Clean mode
          G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
          Pairs with Gum Health mode

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher
          • with iOS7 operational system

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White and Light Blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Up to 7x healthier gums*
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          Location sensor
          Tracks & improves coverage
          Scrubbing sensor
          Guides to reduce scrubbing
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          BrushSync Technology
          • Connects smart handle and
          • smart brush head

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days***

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

