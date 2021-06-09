Article Published Date : 2021-06-09
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar
Cleaning your Philips hand blender bar after every use will help keeping it in optimal condition. Just follow these simple steps.
Instructions:
- Pour some warm water with some cleaning detergent into the beaker, insert the blender bar and let the appliance operate for approximately 10 seconds.
- Detach the blender bar from the motor unit and rinse it under the tap.
- Afterwards place the blender bar upside down.
