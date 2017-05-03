Descaling your Saeco Moltio espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.
How to descale my Saeco Moltio espresso machine?
Before you start the descaling cycle
- The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles.
- Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end.
- Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier.
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray.
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process.
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed).
- Remove the Pannarello / Cappuccinatore / Automatic milk frother (if placed).
- For machines with a milk carafe; Fill milk carafe with fresh water up to the MIN level and insert it into the machine.
Descaling support movie
YouTube movie
Descale instructions - descale cycle steps 1-4
1) Press the MENU button and select the CALC CLEAN symbol. Press the ESPRESSO button to enter the descaling procedure.
2) The descaler symbol appears on the display.
3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure the max line is reached otherwise this will require further rinsing). Place the water tank back into the machine.
Descale instructions - descale cycle steps 5-9
5) Place a bowl underneath the milk carafe dispenser and the dispensing spout.
6) For the models with a milk carafe; Place the milk carafe filled till half with water and pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right up to the MILK FROTH icon.
7) Press the ESPRESSO or COFFEE button to start the descaling cycle.
8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 20 minutes.
9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the NO WATER symbol appears on the display.
Descale instructions - rinsing cycle steps 10-11
10) Clean the water tank thoroughly, fill it with fresh water to the MAX or Calc Clean line and place it back.
11) The 'start rinsing' symbol appears on the display.
Descale instructions - rinsing cycle steps 12-14
12) For the machines with a milk carafe; Empty the milk carafe, refill it with water up to the Min level and place it back. Pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right up to the MILK FROTH icon.
13) Place back the bowl. Press the ESPRESSO button and the machine starts the first rinsing cycle.
14) When the NO WATER symbol appears on the display, refill the water tank with fresh water to the MAX or Calc Clean line. Insert the water tank and press the ESPRESSO button to start the second rinsing cycle.
Descale instructions - rinsing cycle steps 15-18
15) The display shows the “ready” symbol to indicate that the rinse cycle has been completed. Press the CAPPUCCINO or MENU button to exit the descaling process.
Important note: If the 'water tank empty' symbol appears on the display instead of the 'ready' symbol, you did not fill the water tank up to MAX or Calc Clean level. Refill the water tank up to MAX level and perform another rinsing cycle. Repeat step 13 until the 'ready' symbol appears. You may have to do this several times before the 'ready' symbol appears.
16) The machine automatically primes the circuit. If the machine does not automaticallyc start this process press the ESPRESSO button to prime the circuit.
17) Empty the drip tray and place it back.
18) Rinse the milk carafe.
19) The machine is now ready for use.