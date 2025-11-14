Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App / Sonicare for Kids APP? Published on 14 November 2025 The Philips Sonicare App is available on most smartphones as long as the operating system (OS) meets the minimum requirement below. Android: Android 12 and higherApple: iOS 17 and higher The Philips Sonicare for Kids App is available on most smartphones and tablets, as long as the operating system (OS) meets the minimum requirement below. Android: Android 8 and higherApple: iOS 12 and higher Devices that have been rooted or jailbroken are not supported on either app. Nor are Huawei brand devices, regardless of their operating system. You can download the apps by visiting the Google Play Store or the Apple iOS Store.