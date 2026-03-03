Search terms

    Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

    Published on 03 March 2026
    The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5V, equal to or higher than 1A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.

    To ensure the correct charging time we recommend using a 5V, 1A USB adapter.

    Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL149/00 , BRL127/00 , BRL137/00 , BRL159/00 , HS5980/40 , HS9980/40 , HS7980/40 , MG3919/50 , XP9203/81 , XP9400/89 , XP9405/84 , XP9406/93 , XP9204/85 , XP9201/88 , XP9200/82 , QP6507/70 , QP6552/70 , XP9401/92 , XP9403/88 , XP9402/86 , S7887/82 , S7886/84 , MG9510/60 , QP2834/70 , BRL166/91 , MG7910/49 , QP2724/70 , BRL146/00 , S5880/81 , BRL136/00 , MG5910/49 , MG9520/50 , MG7900/49 , MG5900/49 , MG9500/50 , X5006/85 , X5004/84 , QP2724/90 , S6900/89 , S7885/85 , QP4530/90 , S5966/96 , BT1208/70 , BT1217/70 , BT1211/70 , S5820/81 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

