The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5V, equal to or higher than 1A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.



To ensure the correct charging time we recommend using a 5V, 1A USB adapter.



Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.