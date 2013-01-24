Home
    Halogen
    Headlights Bulbs

    Because every car deserves to shine

    Philips Automotive, Safety you can see.

    Offering brightness, safety and style, Philips car headlights come in an extensive range of bulbs. Whether using Xenon or Halogen technology, Philips car headlights are designed to give you the utmost quality and performance in any condition.

    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Philips Original Equipment Quality

    Vision
     
    Up to 30% more vision

    Philips Vision upgrade headlight bulbs
    Available in:
    9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1, H3, H7, H11
    VisionPlus
     
    Up to 60% more vision

    Philips VisionPlus upgrade headlight bulbs
    Available in:
    9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1,H3, H7, H11
    X-tremeVision
     
    Up to 100% more vision

    Philips X-tremeVision upgrade headlight bulbs
    Available in:
    9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1, H7, H11
    CrystalVision ultra
     
    Bright white light

     

     

    Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs
    Available in:
    9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1, H3, H7, H11, 9145/H10, 880, 893, H4651, H4656, H4666, H6024, H6054
    Find the right lamp for your car

     

     

    UV protection

    Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection

     

    In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

     

