Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    HID
    • car lights masthead

      Car lights & Headlights Bulbs

      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

    • car selector tool410

       

       

       

      Find the right lamp for your car

       

       

      Go to bulb look-up

      Philips Automotive, Safety you can see.

      Offering brightness, longevity and style, Philips car headlights come in an extensive range of bulbs. Whether using Xenon or Halogen technology, Philips car headlights are designed to give you the utmost quality and performance in any condition.

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Philips Original Equipment Quality

        Xenon HID

         

        Up to 200% more vision*

        Xenon Standard

        Available in:

        D1S, D1R, D2R, D2S, D3R, D3S, D4R, D4S, D5S

        *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam headlamp test results

        Go to catalog

        CrystalVision ultra HID          

         

        Up to 5000K brighter and whiter light*

          Availabe in:

          D2R, D2S
          *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam headlamp test results

        Go to catalog

        Ultinon HID (CX)

         

        More style
        5000K white light
        Ultinon HID
        Go to catalog

        Ultinon HID (WX)

         

        Maximum style

        6000K light

        Ultinon HID
        Go to catalog
        selector-tool

        Find the right lamp for your car

         

         

        Go to bulb look-up

         

        Automotive in motion

        Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection  

         

        In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

        Read more
        Back to top