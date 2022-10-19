Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Nipple shape designed for secure latch
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby
Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.
With you every step of the way
Meet our Pregnancy+ App
Ready to explore the world's leading pregnancy tracker app? Join more than 50 million users for expert advice, daily articles, tips, and interactive 3D models to track your baby's development.
*At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
*Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
*What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.