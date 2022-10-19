Search terms

    Avent Anti-colic nipple

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 3 has an integrated valve that sends the air away from baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 3 months and up.

    How to choose

    Selecting your flow rate

    As your baby grows, the nipple that is best for them will probably change, too. The age indication will help guide you, but always follow your baby’s lead.

    Higher flow

    Does your baby seem frustrated or fall asleep during feeds?

    It may be time to try a higher flow-rate nipple.

    Lower flow

    Is your baby gulping or milk leaking from their mouth?

    A nipple with a lower flow rate will help them keep pace.

    Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

    Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

    The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Nipple shape designed for secure latch

    The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.

    Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?

    Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?

    What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?

    Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?

    What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?

    Disclaimers

    * At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
    * Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    * What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

