  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    uGrow

    When your baby won't stop crying


    3 weeks old

    You’ve tried everything soothing technique in the book. So why won’t your otherwise healthy baby stop crying?

    Here’s the tricky truth every parent grapples with. Sometimes healthy babies cry for no reason at all. In fact, it’s such a common experience, particularly for babies between 2 weeks – 4 months, that inconsolable tears have their own name: purple crying.

     

    Don’t worry, there’s no purple involved. It’s simply an acronym to describe the bouts of frequent and inconsolable crying that can happen during this time.

     

    So if you’ve ruled out all the possible culprits like fatigue, discomfort, hunger and illness, know that it’s not all on you. Some baby conundrums simply can’t be solved. And even if you can’t stop your baby crying, your arms will still be a comforting place for your baby to be.

     

    If you need, take time to step away, ask for help from another caregiver or admit you’ve had enough. And when their tears have subsided, don’t underestimate the power of talking to friends and support groups about what motherhood feels like for you. Your well-being counts too!

    Read more on this topic

    • Why babies love to suckle

      4 weeks old

      Why babies love to suckle

      Learn more
    Download uGrow App Philips Avent

    Meet the uGrow app


    Understand yesterday. Enjoy today. Be in the know tomorrow

    Meet uGrow
    app store icon
    play store icon

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?
    Mail icon
    Yes, sign me up
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us