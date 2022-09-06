Search terms

    Power Flosser 7000

    Oral Irrigator

    A thorough clean, customized

    Enjoy a thorough clean tailored to your needs with up to 4 modes and 10 intensities to improve your gum health, and our Quad Stream technology to help you cover more area.

    Healthier gums​

    Up to 180% more effective¹

    More effective than string floss for healthier gums​

    Customizable flossing

    Up to 4 modes and 10 intensities

    Enjoy a thorough clean tailored to your needs with up to 4 modes and 10 intensities to improve your gum health and unique Quad Stream technology to cover up to 8x more area than Waterpik²

    Easy to Use

    Pulse Wave Technology

    Guides you from tooth to tooth with gentle pulses of water, for a more thorough, effective clean

    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    X-shaped water streams cover more surface area for a faster, deeper clean versus manual floss. Effortlessly.

    4 flossing modes, 10 intensities

    Enjoy a clean that's tailored to your needs. Clean mode uses a continuous flow of water for a great everyday clean; Deep Clean uses distinct pulses for a more thorough clean; Sensitive mode is extra gentle for sensitive gums; Massage mode soothes and stimulates the gumline. Whenever you need, adjust the intensity for your comfort using the LED light display as your guide.

    Whisper quiet for great results without disturbing others

    Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

    Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

    Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth-to-tooth so that you don't miss a spot.

    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020³.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁴.

    Expert help and advice

    How to set up your Sonicare Power Flosser for first use

    What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?

    How often do I need to replace my nozzle?

    Can I use essential oils in the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser reservoir?

    How do I clean my Philips Sonicare Power Flosser?

    Support

    For your Power Flosser

    Explore support topics and find the best solution.

    Power Flosser 7000

    Disclaimers

    ¹ vs. floss. When used with Quad Stream nozzle on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush in patients with moderate to severe gingivitis vs. using manual toothbrush with string floss
    ² total surface plaque reduction using Quad Stream nozzle in high intensity setting vs. Waterpik 660 with Classic Jet nozzle in setting 8, in an in-vitro study, results may vary
    ³ Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
    * vs. floss. When used with Quad Stream nozzle on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush in patients with moderate to severe gingivitis vs. using manual toothbrush with string floss
    ** when used with Quad Stream tip on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush in patients with moderate to severe gingivitis vs. using manual toothbrush with string floss.
    *** in a lab study. Actual in-mouth results may vary.

