Healthy smile; healthy heart: The potential connection between gum disease and heart disease
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
More effective than string floss for healthier gums
Enjoy a thorough clean tailored to your needs with up to 4 modes and 10 intensities to improve your gum health and unique Quad Stream technology to cover up to 8x more area than Waterpik²
Guides you from tooth to tooth with gentle pulses of water, for a more thorough, effective clean
X-shaped water streams cover more surface area for a faster, deeper clean versus manual floss. Effortlessly.
Enjoy a clean that's tailored to your needs. Clean mode uses a continuous flow of water for a great everyday clean; Deep Clean uses distinct pulses for a more thorough clean; Sensitive mode is extra gentle for sensitive gums; Massage mode soothes and stimulates the gumline. Whenever you need, adjust the intensity for your comfort using the LED light display as your guide.
Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.
Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth-to-tooth so that you don't miss a spot.
For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.
HX3911/30
Power Flosser 7000
HX3911/30
Power Flosser 7000
Oral Irrigator
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.