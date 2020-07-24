Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Stand for charging your shaver Stand for charging your shaver Stand for charging your shaver
      -{discount-value}

      Shavers Charging stand

      AC50

      Stand for charging your shaver

      The stand conveniently charges your Philips shaver while keeping it stored neatly, too.

      See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      Stand for charging your shaver

      Check for compatibility below

      • Shaver series 5000, 7000, 8000, 9000
      • Black

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Accessories for this product

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable parts

        Fit product Types
        • AC50, AC52, S5531, S5532, S5533
        • S5535, S5536, S5579, S5581, S5582
        • S5583, S5584, S5585, S5586, S5587
        • S5588, S5589, S7731, S7732
        • S7735, S7782, S7783, S7786
        • S7788, S7788, S8050, S9931, S9932
        • S9933, S9935, S9936, S9938, S9980
        • S9980, S9980, S9982, S9982, S9985
        • S9985, S9986, S9986, S9987
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Get Your Welcome Gift of 15% Off


      Sign up to enjoy:

      15% off your first purchase at Philips.com

      Get free shipping on all orders over $25

      Access exclusive offers and sales

      Subscribe phone

      * This field is mandatory

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

      What does this mean?
      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Best Online Shop 2024 award
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.