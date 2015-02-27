- Join the subscription experience.
Nuance Pro
Under-the-nose mask HH1101/00
Nasal gel pillow mask
The Nuance Pro mask uses a gel padded frame, combined with non-slip headgear, to hold the mask in place for patient comfort. See all benefits
Nuance Pro
Under-the-nose mask
Get a facial scan to find the right mask
Nasal gel pillow mask
- Tube-in-front design
- Gel pillows cushion
- Choose between fabric or gel padded frame
- Available in multiple sizes
Light-weight, flexible tubing for less pull on the mask.
Nuance Gel has a light-weight, flexible tubing that allows for easy assembly and disassembly.
Stays in place throughout the night.
Ideal for patients that want to sleep freely.
Technical Specifications
-
Specifications
- Operating pressure
-
4 -20 cmH2O
- Sound pressure level
-
19 dBA
- N° of parts
-
Four
- Cushion material
-
Silicone rubber
- Pillows / frame pads material
-
Urethane gel
- Headgear material
-
Nylon UBL/Urethane foam/Lycra
- Frame material
-
Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
- Cleaning instructions: mask
-
- Cleaning: headgear, tubing
-
Hand wash with mild detergent
- Swivel/Tubing/Elbow material
-
Polypropylene
-
Intent of use
- To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
-
with CPAP prescription
-
Design
- Easy to use
-
Easy assembly and disassembly
-
Service
- Warranty
-
90-days
- The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement
