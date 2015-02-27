Search terms

    Nuance Pro

    Under-the-nose mask

    HH1101/00
    Nasal gel pillow mask
      Nuance Pro Under-the-nose mask

      HH1101/00
      Nasal gel pillow mask

      The Nuance Pro mask uses a gel padded frame, combined with non-slip headgear, to hold the mask in place for patient comfort. See all benefits

        Nasal gel pillow mask

        • Tube-in-front design
        • Gel pillows cushion
        • Choose between fabric or gel padded frame
        • Available in multiple sizes
        Technical Specifications

        • Specifications

          Operating pressure
          4 -20 cmH2O
          Sound pressure level
          19 dBA
          N° of parts
          Four
          Cushion material
          Silicone rubber
          Pillows / frame pads material
          Urethane gel
          Headgear material
          Nylon UBL/Urethane foam/Lycra
          Frame material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Swivel/Tubing/Elbow material
          Polypropylene

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients &lt;gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Design

          Easy to use
          Easy assembly and disassembly

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

