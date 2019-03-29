Search terms
Sleep comfortably at every turn
DreamWisp was designed to help you sleep comfortably with every turn. Combining DreamWear’s top-of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s minimal contact nasal cushion, DreamWisp gives you the freedom to sleep in any position through the night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Minimal contact nasal mask
With its revolutionary top-of-the-head mask design, the DreamWisp allows greater freedom of movement by keeping tubing out of the way. You are free to change sleeping positions throughout the night – from your side to your back to your stomach. Users stated they were satisfied with how well the mask stayed in place while sleeping.
DreamWisp’s head gear is designed to perform with exceptional comfort. The four-point headgear is styled to provide stability with fewer parts, while the soft, lightweight frame doubles as the DreamWisp’s airflow channel. That means fewer components that come in contact with you as you sleep, so that you can enjoy comfortable therapy — all night, every night.
Helping you stay committed to your sleep therapy means making it as convenient as possible. DreamWisp features magnetic clips that are fast and easy to connect or detach. That makes it simple to take your mask on or off, anytime you choose. Users stated they are most satisfied with how easy it is to use the DreamWisp mask.
DreamWisp combines the performance of a nasal mask with a minimally invasive design, an exceptional seal, and the comfort of Wisp’s cushion technology. Patients are more satisfied with how well the mask maintains a seal during use.
The unique top-of-the-head tube design allows you to have a clear field of vision. With DreamWisp, you can read, surf the web or watch TV as you wind down to sleep.
Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU for more information.
