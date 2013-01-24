Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits