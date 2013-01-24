Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Avance Collection

    Pasta maker

    HR2358/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    5 Awards
    • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Pasta maker

      HR2358/05
      Overall Rating / 5
      5 Awards

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Avance Collection Pasta maker

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Avance Collection Pasta maker

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker is fully automatic and can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pasta-maker

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Pasta maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

        Auto-weighing function ensures great results

        • 1 pound of pasta
        • in 15 mins
        • Various types of pasta
        Makes a pound of pasta or noodles in just 15 minutes

        Makes a pound of pasta or noodles in just 15 minutes

        With advanced engineering combined with robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, this not only enables a fast making process in just 15 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta or noodle.

        Built-in auto-weighing function

        Built-in auto-weighing function

        The uniquely designed built-in auto-weighing function weighs the flour and indicates the correct amount of liquid automatically, making the whole process convenient and easy.

        Unique shaping discs

        Unique shaping discs

        The pasta maker comes with 8 shaping discs inculding penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, lasagne, dumpling, angel hair, thick spaghetti, tagliatelle and pappardelle. You can easily bring variety to the table.

        Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

        Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

        After choosing a program and pressing the start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

        Add different ingredients to personalize the flavor

        Add different ingredients to personalize the flavor

        By using different flour or adding different ingredients, like egg, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodles.

        A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

        A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

        Accompanying the machine there is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta, and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          200  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          343 x 215 x 315  mm
          Weight of product
          6.9  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          10.2  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design

          Color of control panel
          Silver
          Color
          Cashmere grey

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          POM
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          8
          Prefix programs
          2
          Product features
          LED display

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

              Together, we'll make life better

                 

              We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

               

              Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

              Find out more
              Back to top

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
              PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
              American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us