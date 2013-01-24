Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare PowerUp

    Toothbrush heads

    HX3023/64
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Simple. Gentle. Superior. Simple. Gentle. Superior. Simple. Gentle. Superior.
      Philips Sonicare PowerUp Toothbrush heads

      HX3023/64
      Simple. Gentle. Superior.

      This Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrush head is specifically designed for use with Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery tooth brush only. Best for those accustomed to the manual toothbrush experience but seeking superior performance.

        Simple. Gentle. Superior.

        Superior, extra gentle cleaning beyond a manual.

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • All-around cleaning
        A manual feel with powerful results

        A manual feel with powerful results

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a larger brush head for better teeth coverage along with criss-cross bristles on the side for gentle and effective cleaning along the gum line. Also features soft bristles for an extra gentle cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 PowerUp soft

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          PowerUp

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Soft
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

