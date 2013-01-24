Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Simple. Gentle. Superior.
This Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrush head is specifically designed for use with Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery tooth brush only. Best for those accustomed to the manual toothbrush experience but seeking superior performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple. Gentle. Superior.
This Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrush head is specifically designed for use with Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery tooth brush only. Best for those accustomed to the manual toothbrush experience but seeking superior performance. See all benefits
Simple. Gentle. Superior.
This Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrush head is specifically designed for use with Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery tooth brush only. Best for those accustomed to the manual toothbrush experience but seeking superior performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple. Gentle. Superior.
This Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrush head is specifically designed for use with Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery tooth brush only. Best for those accustomed to the manual toothbrush experience but seeking superior performance. See all benefits