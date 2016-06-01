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  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

Discontinued

VisaPureExfoliating Cleansing Brush

SC5992/10

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
The Exfoliation brush head gently removes dull and dead skin cells. Unique combination of shorter and longer bristles provides deeper cleaning.
See all benefits

For clean and soft skin

Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

  • Gently exfoliates the skin

  • For weekly use

  • Replace every 6 months

  • Easy to replace

Exfoliation brush for all skin types

Specially designed bristle shape: the shorter bristles gently exfoliate while the longer ones wipe away the dead skin cells.

Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/06/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Overall great product quite satisfied...

I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

04/12/2019

US

US

I love the brush but it should be 20% larger

I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips

Pros

feels good and exfoliates well

Cons

cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

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