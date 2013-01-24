Home
    Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
      VisaPure Exfoliating Cleansing Brush

      SC5992/10

      Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

      The Exfoliation brush head gently removes dull and dead skin cells. Unique combination of shorter and longer bristles provides deeper cleaning.

        Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

        For clean and soft skin

        • Gently exfoliates the skin
        • For weekly use
        • Replace every 6 months
        • Easy to replace
        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Exfoliation brush for all skin types

        Specially designed bristle shape: the shorter bristles gently exfoliate while the longer ones wipe away the dead skin cells.

        Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

        All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

        Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

        Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

        Replace every 6 months

        For best results, replace the brush every 6 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Use with all VisaPure models
          Yes

        • Benefits

          Type of skin
          For all skin types

        • Ease of use

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower
          Use with cleansing product
          Yes
          Replacement
          Easy click-on brush head
          Recommended replacement
          Every 6 months

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

