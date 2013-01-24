Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

    SC5996/10
    • Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect
      -{discount-value}

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      SC5996/10

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $19.99

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $19.99

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

      The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect

        For clean and soft skin

        • Replace every 3 months
        • For daily use
        • All skin types
        • Easy to replace
        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Unique bristle composition for deep pore cleansing

        The deep pore brush comes with a unique combination of bristles of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. The brush consists of 20,000 bristles smaller than the size of your pores, for a superior cleanse. An easy way to a clean and healthy looking skin without impurities.

        For best results, replace the brush every 3 months

        Replace the brush regularly for the best cleansing results. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device

        Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

        Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Type of skin
          for all type of skin

        • Ease of use

          Compatible with
          Philips VisaPure Essential
          Replacement
          Easy snap-on brush head
          Recommended replacement
          Every 3 months

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us