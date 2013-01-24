Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Brush Head with Deep Pore Cleansing effect
The Deep Pore Cleansing brush deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads, and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores. Gentle enough for daily use. See all benefits
Deep Pore Cleansing Brush
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
The deep pore brush comes with a unique combination of bristles of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. The brush consists of 20,000 bristles smaller than the size of your pores, for a superior cleanse. An easy way to a clean and healthy looking skin without impurities.
Replace the brush regularly for the best cleansing results. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device
Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
