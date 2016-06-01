2 year warranty
Discontinued
Revitalizing Massage
Intelligent Head
Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its customized DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you a radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalizing sensation on your skin.
The Revitalizing Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a relaxing, comfortable experience.
The customized DualMotion programme delivers a revitalizing and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques called Petrissage and Tapotement. It can do what your hands cannot do. Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the Head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalizing Massage programme lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Fab52
01/06/2016
US
Verified buyer
Overall great product quite satisfied...
I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
SLMc
04/12/2019
US
I love the brush but it should be 20% larger
I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips
Pros
feels good and exfoliates well
Cons
cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush