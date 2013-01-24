Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Radiant and revitalized skin
The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits
The Revitalizing Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a relaxing, comfortable experience.
The customized DualMotion programme delivers a revitalizing and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques called Petrissage and Tapotement. It can do what your hands cannot do. Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the Head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalizing Massage programme lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its customized DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you a radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalizing sensation on your skin.
Easy to integrate in your skincare routine. The Head can be used with your current skincare products and brands, like creams, serums, oils and essences. You can also use it without any cream if you'd prefer.
The Head is easy to clean. Simply clean it in the sink with warm water and soap.
Thanks to the Intelligent Head Recognition of the VisaPure Advanced range, the device recognizes the Head once it is put on, and automatically triggers a customized programme of DualMotion, with dedicated levels of rotation, vibration, duration of the programme and direction of rotation. The Revitalizing Massage programme uses two-way rotation to be able to follow the lymphatic flow in the skin.
Use the Revitalizing Massage head 1 to 3 times a week for a relaxing and revitalizing experience.
Ease of use
Intelligent Head Recognition
Technical specifications
Two-way rotation