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  • Radiant and revitalized skin
  • Radiant and revitalized skin
  • Radiant and revitalized skin
  • Radiant and revitalized skin

Discontinued

Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

SC6060/00

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Radiant and revitalized skin
The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow.
See all benefits

Stimulates blood flow and relaxes the muscles

Radiant and revitalized skin

  • Revitalizing Massage

  • Intelligent Head

More oxygen and nutrients are available in the skin

Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its customized DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you a radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalizing sensation on your skin.

Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

The Revitalizing Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a relaxing, comfortable experience.

Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

The customized DualMotion programme delivers a revitalizing and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques called Petrissage and Tapotement. It can do what your hands cannot do. Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the Head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalizing Massage programme lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/06/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Overall great product quite satisfied...

I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

04/12/2019

US

US

I love the brush but it should be 20% larger

I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips

Pros

feels good and exfoliates well

Cons

cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

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