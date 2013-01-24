Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

    SC6060/00
    • Radiant and revitalized skin Radiant and revitalized skin Radiant and revitalized skin
      -{discount-value}

      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      SC6060/00

      Radiant and revitalized skin

      The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $26.99

      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      Radiant and revitalized skin

      The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits

      Radiant and revitalized skin

      The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $26.99

      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      Radiant and revitalized skin

      The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Radiant and revitalized skin

        Stimulates blood flow and relaxes the muscles

        • Revitalizing Massage
        • Intelligent Head
        Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

        Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

        The Revitalizing Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a relaxing, comfortable experience.

        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

        The customized DualMotion programme delivers a revitalizing and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques called Petrissage and Tapotement. It can do what your hands cannot do. Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the Head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalizing Massage programme lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

        More oxygen and nutrients are available in the skin

        Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its customized DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you a radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalizing sensation on your skin.

        Can be used with and without creams, lotions and oils

        Easy to integrate in your skincare routine. The Head can be used with your current skincare products and brands, like creams, serums, oils and essences. You can also use it without any cream if you'd prefer.

        The Head is easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The Head is easy to clean. Simply clean it in the sink with warm water and soap.

        3 minutes program, 2 intensity settings, two-way rotation

        Thanks to the Intelligent Head Recognition of the VisaPure Advanced range, the device recognizes the Head once it is put on, and automatically triggers a customized programme of DualMotion, with dedicated levels of rotation, vibration, duration of the programme and direction of rotation. The Revitalizing Massage programme uses two-way rotation to be able to follow the lymphatic flow in the skin.

        Use 1-3 times a week for a revitalizing experience

        Use the Revitalizing Massage head 1 to 3 times a week for a relaxing and revitalizing experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Usage only with
          VisaPure Advanced
          Easy to clean
          Yes

        • Intelligent Head Recognition

          Intelligent Heads
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Customized DualMotion
          Yes
          Dedicated rotation, vibration
          Yes
          Developed with experts
          Experts in Japanese massage
          Intensity settings
          2
          Program duration
          3 minutes

        • Two-way rotation

          Rotates left and right
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us