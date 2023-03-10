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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips AventNatural Response Baby Gift Set

SCD837/01

4.5
| (538) Reviews
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The ideal giftset to feed&comfort your baby with a pop of color. With Natural Response Nipple babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast,easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.Finding the right nipple is important.See below.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 2 Bottles

  • ultra air pacifiers

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

Same products, new navigation

Same products, new navigation

We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack. ​

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

538

Reviews

10/03/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Great baby bottles !!

I love these bottles ! My newborn does too, compared to other brands and I like that they had a mix of different sizes!

Pros

Good for baby colics

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD838/05 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD838/05 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

04/03/2023

US

US

All you need in 1

This box set is a dream!! As a mother of 3, I know the lengths we parents go to for our kids. This set will be at the top of my list for baby shower gifts. It has everything you need to get started!! As a postpartum doula, I have used countless options and found these bottles and nipples to be the best for all my littles. The anti-colic valve allows for great flow and the no drip design makes them helpful not a hindrance. There’s nothing worse than a wet baby after a feed. I cannot wait to share this package with all my clients. The value in this package is huge! Having the soothers and cleaning brush included completely takes the guess work out of what to buy. Thank you to Stellar Product Testing Panel for allowing me the opportunity to test out this product ! It’s a game changer!

This review was made for SCD838/02 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

This review was made for SCD838/02 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

20/12/2022

US

US

Mess free milk

Our family was gifted the Philips Avent Newborn Bottle set from Stellar Panel to review. The set included 2x 4oz bottles, 2x 9oz bottles, 2 sizes of nipples with varying flow rates, a bottle brush and bonus pacifier. The set couldn’t have arrived at a better time for us. We are transitioning away from breastfeeding and the “mom like” bottle nipples helped ease into the change from breast to bottle. Our baby took to them nearly right away!! We also noticed a significant reduction in babies gas, huge win. On top of all of the above “mom wins”, the nipples don’t leak!! No more milk mess literally every where!! We couldn’t be happier with the set. Highly recommend. Especially, if you’re a breastfeeding mom or one looking to transition to bottles/formula. Our only regret is not being able to test out the pacifier. No fault of Philips Avent though. Our baby refuses ANY pacifier.

This review was made for SCD837/03 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

This review was made for SCD837/03 Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011