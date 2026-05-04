When selecting bottles for my primarily breastfed child I knew I wanted glass but beyond that I stuck with a friend’s recommendation. My baby has dealt with some reflux issues and as I started researching better bottle options before my return to work I was given this bottle set to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. The bottles were an immediate yes and we have 100% made the switch! The bottles feel heavy in a good quality durable way and I so appreciate not having to deal with a bunch of internal parts (especially for cleaning) - it’s just the bottle, the nipple, and the outside ring. But hands down the best part is how the nipple is constructed. It gives baby the ability to control the flow and really does seem to mimic actual breastfeeding. This has fixed all transition problems and taken away the frustration of trying to do paced feeding and baby coming off the nipple and spitting it out or worst of all wasting precious milk as she struggled to maintain latch. She’s a much more efficient eater with these, no wasted breastmilk, and I haven’t noticed any tummy problems with my already reflux-y baby. The only hardship is getting milk out to test temperature as it’s designed to literally respond to babies sucking so it doesn’t just drip out, but a small price to pay for how well my baby has responded to these bottles. I think the gift set is a great intro to these bottles and would be great for a new mom testing things out. Especially with the multiple sizes and bottle brush/pacis. My baby isn’t too picky on pacifiers so she took these just fine, but wasn’t the huge improvement we saw like with the bottles. It does seem super light compared to other options and I like that it has a ring to use a pacifier clip which is a weird quirk we noticed a lot of pacifiers are missing. Bottle brush similarly does the job and is a great inclusion in a newborn kit, works great for the bottles and comfortable to handle so just adds to the value. My sister is expecting and I’ve already told her to return her other options and just try this set first. So overall, I can’t recommend this set enough. Especially for breastfed and/or reflux babes!