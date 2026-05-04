2 year warranty
5 Bottles
ultra soft pacifier
Bottle brush
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.5
of 5
94
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
TWsMom
04/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Great Options
As my maternity leave comes to an end, I’m desperately trying to get my exclusively breastfed baby to take a bottle. This set arrived well-packaged, offering multiple bottle sizes, nipple flows, plus 2 pacifiers and a bottle brush. I loved the variety! This would be such a great gift for a new mom. I love the glass bottles - especially since they’re BPA free and don’t have any microplastics. They were easy to assemble and the included brush made it easy to clean after use. The end of the brush gets right into the nipple and the contour of the brush makes sure the whole bottle gets clean. Unfortunately, after multiple attempts, my baby will not accept this bottle. I don't think the issue is with the bottle. After being EBF for 4 1/2 months, he’s just struggling to adjust. He is a fan of the pacifiers though. They are soft and don’t cause any irritation to his skin. I will continue to try the bottles over time, as I do think he will eventually accept them. I was graciously gifted these to provide my honest review by the Stellar Product Testing Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD879/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD879/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
RALTA24
01/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Switched over immediately and highly recommend
When selecting bottles for my primarily breastfed child I knew I wanted glass but beyond that I stuck with a friend’s recommendation. My baby has dealt with some reflux issues and as I started researching better bottle options before my return to work I was given this bottle set to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. The bottles were an immediate yes and we have 100% made the switch! The bottles feel heavy in a good quality durable way and I so appreciate not having to deal with a bunch of internal parts (especially for cleaning) - it’s just the bottle, the nipple, and the outside ring. But hands down the best part is how the nipple is constructed. It gives baby the ability to control the flow and really does seem to mimic actual breastfeeding. This has fixed all transition problems and taken away the frustration of trying to do paced feeding and baby coming off the nipple and spitting it out or worst of all wasting precious milk as she struggled to maintain latch. She’s a much more efficient eater with these, no wasted breastmilk, and I haven’t noticed any tummy problems with my already reflux-y baby. The only hardship is getting milk out to test temperature as it’s designed to literally respond to babies sucking so it doesn’t just drip out, but a small price to pay for how well my baby has responded to these bottles. I think the gift set is a great intro to these bottles and would be great for a new mom testing things out. Especially with the multiple sizes and bottle brush/pacis. My baby isn’t too picky on pacifiers so she took these just fine, but wasn’t the huge improvement we saw like with the bottles. It does seem super light compared to other options and I like that it has a ring to use a pacifier clip which is a weird quirk we noticed a lot of pacifiers are missing. Bottle brush similarly does the job and is a great inclusion in a newborn kit, works great for the bottles and comfortable to handle so just adds to the value. My sister is expecting and I’ve already told her to return her other options and just try this set first. So overall, I can’t recommend this set enough. Especially for breastfed and/or reflux babes!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD879/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD879/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
Logann
28/04/2026
US
Part of promotion
The perfect bottle every time
These bottles are by far the best I’ve tried! I used to use the Dr. Brows bottles but honestly they were so annoying— green straw was too much to clean plus they leaked, oh and the opening was too small for pouring formula powder into. The Avent bottles are the perfect size, durable glass, never leak, and I love the wide opening. Also, the ca is securely on so they won’t slip out of your hand. I also like the measurement system on the sides. They fit perfectly into my bottle washer as well. Can’t find a bad thing about them! Also, my son loves the nipple on the bottle and can drink as quickly or as slowly as he desires. 10/10! It’s funny, I was thinking about getting these then received them as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel, loved them so much I bought four more immediately. :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD879/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD879/11 Newborn Glass Gift Set
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011