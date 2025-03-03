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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
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SCD879/11
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User Manual - English
Important Information Manual - English
All (10)
Functionality (1)
Product (1)
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to the Natural Response nipple?
How do I know when to change my Natural Response nipple?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can my baby handle a Philips Avent glass bottle?
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