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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
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User manual - English
Quick start guide
All (7)
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Are air bubbles in Philips Avent bottles normal?
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