Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Reset your shaver to new
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back peak performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reset your shaver to new
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back peak performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
Reset your shaver to new
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back peak performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reset your shaver to new
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back peak performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
Shaving heads
Philips shop price
Total:
The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.
After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.
To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 12 months.
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Shaving heads
Accessories