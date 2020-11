From zero to sexy: How to create perfect stubble

Carefully trim to create a line under your chin. Keep your neck nice and tidy below the line. Trim the area of your beard beneath your cheekbones, carefully forming a downward oval shape. Or draw a straight diagonal line from the beginning of your sideburn to the edge of your mustache. Then tidy up the area below your mouth. For more advice on perfecting your stubble beard neckline, check out our quick guide to mastering the perfect shape here See more below ↓