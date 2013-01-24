Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Men's Grooming

    From zero to sexy: How to create perfect stubble

    1.5 min read – 01:34 video
    Stubble beard mobile
    Nothing says “I didn’t sleep at home” like a stubble beard. From Clint Eastwood to George Clooney, Hollywood has turned stubble from an everyday guy’s everyday struggle into the epitome of sexy, stylish cool.
     
    Heavy stubble, or a 5 o’clock shadow, separates the men from the boys. Grooming and maintaining a stubble beard can highlight cheekbones on a square face or disguise a weak chin on the less-chiseled.

    Here’s how to create and maintain your own sexy stubble in four easy steps:

    1. Grow your beard out. Avoid shaving for several days to let your natural stubble grow to at least 3 cm.
    Create the stubble beard video
    2. Trim your neckline. Carefully trim to create a line under your chin. Keep your neck nice and tidy below the line. Trim the area of your beard beneath your cheekbones, carefully forming a downward oval shape. Or draw a straight diagonal line from the beginning of your sideburn to the edge of your mustache. Then tidy up the area below your mouth. For more advice on perfecting your stubble beard neckline, check out our quick guide to mastering the perfect shape here.

    See more below ↓

    What you need

    Philips Norelco OneBlade

    Face

    QP2520/70
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    7 Awards
    Norelco
    • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Norelco OneBlade Face

      QP2520/70
      Overall Rating / 5
      7 Awards

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Create the stubble beard
      3. Create your stubble. Set your stubble trimmer between 1 and 3 cm and trim the rest of your beard evenly. To find the length that suits you best, start with a longer setting, moving down to a shorter setting to find the ideal stopping point. Once you’re there, tidy up under your chin with a shaver.
      Create the stubble beard img 2
      4. Maintain your stubble. Trim and shave regularly to maintain your preferred length and keep the edges of your stubble beard neat.
      That’s it: a perfect 5 o’clock shadow, for a carelessly-cool look. Wear it with confidence.  When you’re ready to move on, remember that stubble is also an excellent gateway style for bolder beards. Consider growing it out to get the scruffy beard.
      full range tools banners

      Face first

      Explore our full range of tools
      to shave, groom and style
      See all

      You may like

      See all articles ›

      malegrooming subscription banner

      More styles and tips?

      Join our newsletter with best tips and tricks for maintaining and growing your beard, shaving tips and more!

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Back to top

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Back to top