How to wet shave with a rotary shaver
Smooth and refreshing, there's nothing like a close, clean shave. It says, 'today is a good day'. Avoid the nicks and cuts with our expert lowdown on the proper preparation, tools, methods and care you should take when having a wet shave. Click to find out more.
How to shave without shaving cream
You're only human, and you're a busy one at that, so no one's expecting you to have time for a wet shave every morning. A dry shave is a quick, simple and less irritating alternative to the ceremony of a wet shave. Get it right every time with this expert guide from the experts at Philips.
How to get the perfect clean-shaven look
Some occasions call for a clean shave, or you might need a blank canvas if you're changing from one facial hair style to another. We've got you covered in any scenario with our advice on how to have the cleanest shave possible. Click here to find out more.
From zero to sexy: How to create perfect stubble
Designer stubble and forgetting to shave are two different things, and the former will take you from 'forgot to shave' to 'sexy' in a few quick steps. Highlight your cheekbones and chisel that jawline with our guide to mastering the perfect, designer stubble. Grab your trimmer, and click here
How to Grow a Scruffy Beard
A successful scruffy beard isn't something that just happens. It's the epitome of careless-cool, but it still needs a bit of attention to get it looking on point. If you want to get that scruffy beard look and you want to know how to maintain a scruffy beard with minimal effort, click here.
The different beard styles for men – and what to call them
Bored with beards? Moved on from mustaches? Can't face a clean shave? Go with a goatee instead. Find the perfect goatee type for you in this rundown of the best goatee styles around, and how to achieve them. Click here to discover 6 amazing-yet-different goatee styles for men.
Matching up hair and beard styles: a guide
Your beard looks awesome, but does it really match your hair? Are your beard and hairstyles clashing? No problem, our experts are on hand with a step-by-step guide to perfectly matching up your hair and your beard, for a variety of looks. Click here to see what they said.
Proper beard care and maintenance
The difference between a good beard and a great beard is the care and maintenance you put into it. You need the right tools, advice and products to keep your beard feeling strong and looking healthy. Click here to find out about proper beard care and maintenance.
Get Shorty! The perfect short beard in 5 steps
Luxuriant and yet refined, the short beard separates the men from the boys; there's a confidence in knowing that you could grow a full beard, but that you don't need to. Get the art of the perfect short beard down to a science with our expert guide on how to trim a short beard.
How to Grow a Full Beard
The full beard. It's the final level of facial hair. You've taken your time to get here, so make sure that you get it just right. We've put together a 6 step guide on how to maintain a full beard, and importantly, how to shape a full beard. Click here to find our guide on full beard maintenance.
How to get a chin strap beard
The chin strap beard is a bold look that demands a steady hand, a trusty beard trimmer and a confident sense of style. If you've got the eye for precision and a sharp jawline, then we've got the guide for you. Click here to find out how to get the perfect chin strap beard.
Mustache styles: What are your options?
Do you know your handlebar from your Clark Gable? There's a type of mustache out there for everyone, so whether you go for the long and bold or the short and sweet, find your style and how to achieve it here. Click here to find your new favorite mustache style.
How to Grow & Trim Handlebar Mustache
The handlebar mustache is a facial hair icon, made famous by figures throughout history. It's a bold and timeless look. If you want to know more about how to grow the perfect handlebar mustache, or need information on how to trim a handlebar mustache, click here.
How to Grow a Mustache in 4 Easy Steps
Your mustache is front and center; it does the talking, so getting it right is essential. Find out how to trim a mustache, discover the ideal style for you and maintain it to perfection with our 4 steps on how to grow, shape and trim the mustache of your dreams, click here to find out more.
How to get a soul patch beard in 5 steps
Every facial hair aficionado needs to have the soul patch in their repertoire: it's subtle, low maintenance and suave. At Philips, we're passionate about this soulful patch of facial hair, so we've gathered everything you need to know about growing a soul patch. Read on to find out how.
How to create the Van Dyke beard
You'll know what the Van Dyke looks like, even if you don't know it by name, but this sophisticated cut takes some skill and precision. We've compiled a handy guide on how to grow a Van Dyke beard that Van Dyke himself would have been proud of. Click here for more information.
How to trim a goatee
A lot can be said for a great goatee beard – the challenge is getting one that says 'groomed' more than it does 'goat'. There's a variety of different styles and lengths out there, and this guide is here to help you navigate them. Click here to find your perfect goatee beard.
How to shave your chest hair
Chest hair might not be on show 24/7, but you want to know that when the time comes, you can sport it proudly. From trimming to the full shave, follow our guide to find out the best way to get rid of chest hair, and how to tidy it up too. Click here to find out more.
How to shave your back and shoulders
With the right tools, tricks and advice, back hair removal is a simple task. Say goodbye to that acrobatic routine – we've got the lowdown on the best way to remove back hair, all from the comfort of your bathroom. Find our back hair removal guide here.
Give your beard a border: The perfect beard neckline
A good beard starts with a good neckline; sculpting that perfect neckline is the difference between growing a beard and a beard growing on you. You might not be able to see it, but everyone else can, so getting it right is key. To find out how to trim a beard neckline, click here.
Discover GroomTribe: your pocket-sized guide to shaving and styling
Whether you’re looking for advice on how to grow a new beard or mustache style, or simply want to find out more about how to take care of your hair and skin, the GroomTribe app is packed with advice to help you get the most out of your grooming routine.
Defining your beard cheek line: How low do you go?
Knowing how to trim a beard cheekline can be tricky. Going too high might not suit everyone, but going too low could leave you sporting a chin strap beard. Want to sculpt the perfect beard cheekline? Here's our guide on how to trim a beard cheekline, how to shape it and how to maintain it.
How to Trim a Beard
Growing a beard is the easy bit, knowing how to trim your beard, however, is an artform, but it needn't take all day. You can show off your wisdom, not by stroking your beard, but by trimming it properly. You can find our expert beard trimming guide and tips here.
