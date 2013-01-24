  • Free shipping

    Beard & stubble trimmer, Series 3000

    QT4018/49

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    0.5mm precision settings
    checkmark
    20 length settings
    checkmark
    Advanced titanium blades
    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.

    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
    Innovative lift & trim system

    Precision trim for every length


    0.5mm precision settings

    Self sharpening steel blades are designed to effectively cut each hair perfectly, preventing skin irritation.
    17 lock-in length settings

    Precision length settings


    20 length settings with a single comb

    The zoom wheel technology provides precision length settings. Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.
    100% waterproof

    Maintenance-free blades


    Advanced titanium blades

    The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.

    What's in the box?

    BT5205/16 image

    Compare beard trimmer QT4018 with our other great beard trimmers

    Beard Trimmer series 3000

    Beard stubble trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 3000

    Philips shop price
    $39.99*
    QT4018/49
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Clean and effective trim

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Philips shop price
    $44.95*
    BT5210/42
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Vacuum trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Philips shop price
    $54.95*
    BT7215/49
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Beard stubble trimmer
    • Clean and effective trim
    • Vacuum trimmer

    Cutting system
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm

    Ease of use
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator
    • Washable attachments
    • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator

    Battery
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour

    Included accessories
    • Beard Comb
    • Beard Comb
    • Precision trimmer, beard comb

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price

    See the full beard trimmer range

    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 5000
    Series 5000
    Series 3000
    All other beard trimmers

