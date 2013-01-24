Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Effortless even trim

    Less mess vacuum beard trimmer

    Series 9000

    Vacuum trimmer

    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    Beard & Head trimmer

    Series 5000
    Series 5000

    Precision trimmer

    Series 3000

    Less mess
    vacuum beard
    trimmer

    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 3000

    Vacuum trimmer

    7000 series

    Beard & Head trimmer

    5000 series

    Precision trimmer

    3000 series

    Beard & Head trimmer,
    Series 5100 

    BT5210/42

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    checkmark
    0.2mm precision settings
    checkmark
    100% waterproof
    This beard & head trimmer helps you to achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short or long beard look or hair style you want. The new hair lift comb lifts & guides hairs to the blade for efficient one pass trimming.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $44.95
    BT5210/42 image

    Beard & Head trimmer, Series 5100 

    BT5210/42

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    checkmark
    0.2mm precision settings
    checkmark
    100% waterproof

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $44.95
    BT5210/42 image
    This beard & head trimmer helps you to achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short or long beard look or hair style you want. The new hair lift comb lifts & guides hairs to the blade for efficient one pass trimming.
    Integrated vacuum system

    Lifts the hair up to the blade for an even result


    Innovative Lift & Trim system 

    Innovative lift & trim technology effectively lifts and guides hairs for a more efficient cut. Rounded contour comb technology is designed to deliver a skin friendly and more even trim.
    Innovative lift & trim system

    Select the lengths you want


    0.2mm precision settings

    Select your lengths from 1/64”-1/2” with the zoom wheel
    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 7mm (1/64"to 9/32") with 0,2mm precision for beard and short hair trimming and 7 – 13mm (9/32" to 1/2") for long hair trimming. 

     
    20 lock-in length settings

    Keep your trimmer clean


    Fully washable for easy, thorough cleaning 

    Simply rinse the beard trimmer head under the tap to thoroughly clean it. The trimmer is completely waterproof.

    Be the first to review this item

    What's in the box? 

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Precision trimmer
        • Beard comb
        • Cleaning brush
        Back to top

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $44.95

      Compare beard trimmer BT5210 with our other great beard trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Clean and effective trim

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $44.95*
      BT5210/42
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Vacuum trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $54.95*
      BT7215/49
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 3000

      Beard stubble trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $39.99*
      QT4018/49
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Innovative Lift & Trim system
      • Integrated vacuum system
      • Innovative Lift & Trim system

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
      • Lift & trim system
      • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm

      Ease of use
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 60 mins/ I hour
      • 60 mins/ I hour
      • 60 mins/ I hour

      Included accessories
      • Beard comb
      • Precision trimmer, beard comb
      • Beard comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      * Suggested retail price

      See the full beard trimmer range

      Series 9000
      Series 7000
      Series 5000
      Series 5000
      Series 5000
      Series 3000
      All other beard trimmers

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Hair

       Body

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us