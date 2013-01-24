- Precision trimmer
- Beard comb
- Cleaning brush
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Select your lengths from 1/64”-1/2” with the zoom wheel
Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 7mm (1/64"to 9/32") with 0,2mm precision for beard and short hair trimming and 7 – 13mm (9/32" to 1/2") for long hair trimming.
Simply rinse the beard trimmer head under the tap to thoroughly clean it. The trimmer is completely waterproof.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
Clean and effective trim
Beard Trimmer series 5000
Philips shop price$44.95*
BT5210/42
|
Vacuum trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 7000
Philips shop price$54.95*
BT7215/49
|
Beard stubble trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 3000
Philips shop price$39.99*
QT4018/49
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|