    Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000

    BT7215/49

    Ultimate precision icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    17 lock-in length settings icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    Trim your beard, mustache and sidebums while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
    Suggested retail price: $54.95
    BT9280/33 product image

    Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000

    BT7215/49

    Ultimate precision icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    Suggested retail price: $54.95
    BT9290/32 product image
    Trim your beard, mustache and sidebums while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
    Ultimate precision
    Integrated vacuum system icon

    Mess-free trim


    Integrated vacuum system

    Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.
    17 lock-in length settings
    Innovative lift & trim system icon

    Even trimming results


    Effortless Even Trim

    Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift and trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
    100% waterproof
    20 lock-in length settings icon

    Select the length you want


    Lock in length for an even trim   

    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.

    What’s in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Beard comb
        • Stubble comb
        • Travel pouch
      Suggested retail price: $54.95

      Compare beard trimmer BT7215/49 with our other great beard trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Vacuum trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $54.95*
      BT7215/49
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Clean and effective trim

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $44.95*
      BT5210/42
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 3000

      Beard stubble trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $39.99*
      QT4018/49
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Vacuum trimmer
      • Clean and effective trim
      • Beard stubble trimmer

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm

      Ease of use
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 60 mins/ I hour
      • 60 mins/ I hour
      • 60 mins/ I hour

      Included accessories
      • Precision trimmer, beard comb
      • Beard Comb
      • Beard Comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      * Suggested retail price

