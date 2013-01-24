The AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink. It keeps the nipple full of milk, even when held horizontally, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. Reducing the amount of air a baby ingests can help ease issues like colic, gas, and reflux.
Keep air away from your baby's tummy
Easy to clean and assemble
Use with or without AirFree vent
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink. It keeps the nipple full of milk, not air, even when the bottle is horizontal.
The shape and ribbed texture of the nipple makes it easy for your baby to securely latch on and have an uninterrupted feed.
Fewer parts and a wide neck mean you'll spend less time cleaning and enjoy more precious moments with your baby.
When you're ready for the next feed, just make sure the single-piece AirFree vent is on top when you assemble the baby bottle. No tinkering necessary.
What other moms say about Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottles
1 Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products
* Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink, by drawing air away from the nipple. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests can help with common feeding issues, such as colic, reflux and gas.