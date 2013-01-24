  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Baby bottles & nipples
    Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
    Explore all Anti-colic bottles
    *Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
    baby logo
    Natural baby bottles

    Anti-colic baby bottles

    Baby bottle sets
    Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent, 3 Bottles, 9oz/260ml
    Buy Now
    Natural baby bottles
    Baby bottle sets

    Helps babies swallow less air as they drink

    Philips Avent anti-colic baby bottle with vent
    Philips shop price

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

    Be the first to review this item

    The AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink. It keeps the nipple full of milk, even when held horizontally, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. Reducing the amount of air a baby ingests can help ease issues like colic, gas, and reflux.
    checkmark image
    Keep air away from your baby's tummy
    checkmark image
    Nipple stays full of milk, not air
    checkmark image
    Shaped for a secure latch
    checkmark image
    Easy to clean and assemble
    checkmark image
    Use with or without AirFree vent
    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    What other moms say about Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottles

    Be the first to review this item

    Want to overcome common feeding issues?

    Get started with an Anti-colic baby bottle that's designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux.*
    Philips Avent anti colic baby bottle with vent
    SCF403/44, 9oz, 4pack
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $24.99
    Philips shop price
    Avent Anti-colic baby bottles range
    Explore all Anti-colic baby bottles ›
    Philips AVENT anti colic nipple

    Go with the right flow

    As your baby grows, the nipple that’s best for them will change too. They’ll become more confident at drinking from a baby bottle and can drink more milk in a shorter amount of time.

     

    Our nipples are designed to let the right amount milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.
    Explore Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples
    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    You might also like

    Philips AVENT Fast bottle warmer

    Fast Bottle warmer

    Quickly and evenly warms your milk
    Explore Fast bottle warmer
    Philips AVENT 3 in 1 electric steam sterilizer

    3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    Convenient and effective sterilization
    Explore Electric steam sterilizer
    Philips AVENT Drying rack

    Drying rack

    Clean and tidy drying
    Explore Drying rack
    Meet the Baby+ App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Track your baby's development and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive Baby app for moms and dads!

    Download now:
    Download on the app store
    Download on Google Play

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our bottle range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

    Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products

    * Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink, by drawing air away from the nipple. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests can help with common feeding issues, such as colic, reflux and gas.
    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Have a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us