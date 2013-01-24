  • Free shipping

    Meet Sonicare’s most innovative electric toothbrushes

    Bluetooh icon

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige

    Our best.
    Exceptional care
    personalized to
    you with SenseIQ

    Bluetooh icon

    DiamondClean Smart

    DiamondClean.
    Smarter.

    Expert daily toothbrush

    Expert Clean

    An advanced toothbrush for an expert-level clean
    Proactive clean toothbrush

    Protective Clean

    Amazingly effective yet gentle clean
    Daily clean toothbrush

    Daily Clean

    Superior plaque removal versus a manual toothbrush
    For kids toothbrush

    Sonicare for Kids

    Interactive fun for a gentle, better clean
    Sonicare fluid action

    Philips Sonicare's superior technology

    Sonicare
    Fluid Action


    Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line while brush strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

    Brush head technology

    Number one power toothbrush brand worldwide  

    Clinically proven


    All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective yet gentle clean.

    An effortless deep clean

    Always get it right with Philips Sonicare 

    An effortless deep clean


    Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

    Sonicare toothbrush subscription

    Brush heads delivered to your door

     

    Starting at $5.99 a month
    Brush heads

    Starting at $5.99 a month
    Toothbrush heads

    Customize
    your brushing experience

    Explore all toothbrush heads

    Explore more oral health solutions

    Sonicare for kids

    Philips Zoom Whitening


    Philips Zoom whitening gives you the confidence to do what you do best to shine. Philips Zoom Blue LED light-accelerated technology and gel whitens rapidly while Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP) helps deliver enamel protection, improve luster and reduce sensitivity.  
    Philips one battery toothbrush

    Philips One Battery Toothbrush

     

    The new Philips One Electric Toothbrush by Sonicare is a big step up from your manual toothbrush! With gentle micro-vibrations, a 2-minute timer and a sleek travel case, you can One Up your smile anytime. Philips One is available in either battery or rechargeable and in 8 vibrant colors – Choose Your One!
    Get support for your
    Sonicare toothbrush

    Looking for support for your sonicare toothbrush?
    We're here to help!

