      GO for it


      From heart-rate monitors to bone conduction and app support, our rugged sports headphones are packed with features to help you train—and have fun! Plus they come in a range of comfy, secure fits. Go walk. Go run. Go ride. It’s all good.
      Philips A7306 in-ear sports headphones

      A7306 in-ear true wireless earbuds

      Train smarter

       

      • Train smarter. Built-in heart-rate monitor
      • Detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit
      • Self-cleaning earbuds. UV cleaning case
      • IP57 dust resistant and waterproof
      Philips A6606 open-ear sports headphones

      A6606 open-ear bone-conduction headphones

      Run safe, ride free

       

      • Bone conduction. Sound without earphones
      • Total awareness of your surroundings while you listen
      • IP67 dustproof and waterproof
      • LED running lights—be seen when you train at night
      Philips true wireless sports earbuds

      True wireless sports earbuds

      No wires. Nothing to hold you back

       

      Get out there! From gym to weekend break, our true wireless sports headphones let you move freely. You get superb sound, a super-secure fit, all-day comfort, and weatherproof designs. Running, jumping, dancing—these headphones keep up.
      Philips headband sports headphones

      Headband sports headphones

      Designed for active lives


      Light, comfortable headbands you’ll barely notice you’re wearing. Sweat-proof designs. Removable, washable ear-cup cushions if things get muddy. Headband models in our sports headphone range are all about great sound—and fresh adventures
      Philips open-ear bone conduction headphones

      Open-ear sports headphones

      Press play on a safe way to train

       

      Go race. Go ride. Go hike. Our open-ear sports headphones give you a whole new way to listen while you train! Bone conduction transmits sound to your inner ear via the bones of your face. You’ll hear what’s going on around you—and your music too.
      Team Jumbo Visma

      GO

      Team Jumbo-Visma


      Philips Sports Headphones
      official partner of Team Jumbo-Visma.
      Jumbo Visma Logo
      Find your Philips sports headphones

