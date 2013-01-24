Free shipping
2-5 business day delivery
30 days return guarantee
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Get out there! From gym to weekend break, our true wireless sports headphones let you move freely. You get superb sound, a super-secure fit, all-day comfort, and weatherproof designs. Running, jumping, dancing—these headphones keep up.
Go race. Go ride. Go hike. Our open-ear sports headphones give you a whole new way to listen while you train! Bone conduction transmits sound to your inner ear via the bones of your face. You’ll hear what’s going on around you—and your music too.
TAA3206BK/00
TAA7306BK/27
TAA4216BK/00