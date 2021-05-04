Article Published Date : 2021-05-04
Is my Philips Avent Breast Pump compatible with all Avent products
The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump is compatible with all Philips Avent storage cups with adapter and bottles in the Philips Avent Natural range.
No glass bottles
To avoid milk leaking, we advise not to use glass bottles with breast pumps.
Troubleshooting
- Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
-
- Indication Lights (1)
-
Search by product number.
Payment
We accept the following payment methods:
-
Add product
-
Add product
-
Add product