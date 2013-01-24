  • Free shipping

    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver, SP9860/13

    The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving

    A close shave with ultimate skin comfort 

    Philips Norelco Series 9000 Prestige Electric Razor

    Exceptionally close shave

    NanoTech precision blades

    Superb SkinComfort rings

    BeardAdapt Sensor

    Philips Norelco's Series 9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin while cutting each hair exceptionally close. Capture more hair in fewer passes*, resulting in a difference you can feel - excellent skin comfort.

     

    *756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany
    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver with Qi charging pad & beard styler, SP9820
    SP9860/86
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $329.95
    Philips Norelco Series 9000 Electric Razor

    from $279.95
    Shave the way that feels right

    philips s9000 prestige nanotech precision blades

    NanoTech precision blades

    Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness. NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.
    philips s9000 prestige superb skincomfort rings

    Superb SkinComfort rings

    Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.
    philips s9000 prestige beardadapt sensor

    BeardAdapt Sensor

    BeardAdapt Sensor Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings. Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

    Discover the Philips Norelco Series 9000 Prestige electric razor

    Discover all about the shaver S9000 Prestige

    What others say about the Philips Norelco Series 9000 Prestige electric razor

    Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand

    Philips - the world’s number one electric shaving brand! World’s No 1 Electric Shaving brand*

     

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo
    Philips Shaver Series 6000 Design Award 2018

    What's in the box of the Series 9000 Prestige?

    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver with Qi charging pad & beard styler, SP9860/16
    The Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige shaver, SP9820, comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a premium pouch.
    Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige SmartClick Beard trimmer

    Precision Trimmer

    Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
    Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige shaver premium travel case

    Premium Travel Case

    The premium travel case protects the shaver as well as its accessories. Its thoughtful design matches the timeless elegance of the shaver. 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    What is the benefit of electric shaving?

     

    With electric shaving you don’t have to compromise: You get both, closeness and skin comfort. Also, electric shavers are convenient to use: many shavers can be used wet and dry and also under the shower.

     
    What is the benefit of rotary shaving?

     

    Rotary shaving heads are known for their flexibility. As a result, you get a smooth shave also in difficult to reach areas. You can complete your shave with fewer passes and less pressure. The result is a close shave and high skin comfort.

     
    How do I get the best shave?

     

    Skin adaptation period

    Your first shaves may not bring you the result you expect and your skin may even become slightly irritated. This is normal. Your skin and beard need time to adapt to any new shaving system. To allow your skin to adapt to this new appliance, we advise you to shave regularly (at least 3 times a week) and exclusively with this shaver for a period of 3 weeks.

     

    Shaving tips

    - For the best results on skin comfort, pre-trim your beard if you have not shaved for 3 days or longer.

    - Select your personal comfort setting

     

    Dry shaving

    1. Switch on the shaver.

    2. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

    Note: Do not press too hard, this can cause skin irritation.

    3. Switch off and clean the shaver after each use. The display lights up for a few seconds to show the remaining battery charge.

     

    Wet shaving

    For a more comfortable shave, you can also use this shaver on a wet face with shaving foam or shaving gel.

     

    1. Apply some water to your skin.

    2. Apply shaving foam or shaving gel to your skin.

    3. Rinse the shaving unit under the tap to ensure that the shaving unit glides smoothly over your skin.

    4. Switch on the shaver.

    5. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

    Note: Do not press too hard, this can cause skin irritation.

    Note: Rinse the shaving unit regularly to ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin.

    6. Dry your face.

    7. Switch off the shaver and clean it after each use.

     

    Note: Make sure that you rinse all foam or shaving gel off the shaver.
    How long does it take to charge my shaver?

     

    Charging times vary across the ranges. Models with Qi charging pad need 3 hours for a full charge, whereas the regular inlet charging requires 1 hour.

     
    How many shaves can I get out of 1 full charge?

     

    The run time of a fully charged S9000 Prestige shaver is 60min. This is enough for approx. 20 shaves.

     
    Can I use the shaver under the shower?

     

    Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige shavers are waterproof. You decide what kind of shave you like: dry, with gel or foam and even under the shower.

     
    How do I clean my shaver?

     

    Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

     
    How often should I replace my shaver head?

     

    For maximum shaving performance, we advise you to replace the shaving heads every two years. Replace damaged shaving heads immediately.

     

    Replacement reminder

    The replacement reminder indicates that the shaving heads need to be replaced. The shaving unit symbol lights up continuously, the arrows flash white and you hear a beep when you switch off the shaver.

     

    After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until you hear 3 beeps. If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

     
    How do I replace the shaver head?

     

    Replacing the shaving heads

     

    1. Switch off the shaver. Pull the shaving head holder off the bottom part of the shaving unit.

     

    2. Discard the old shaving head holder and attach the new shaving head holder to the bottom part of the shaving unit (‘click’).

     

    3. After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until your hear 3 beeps.

     

    If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

     

    Compare Norelco Series 9000 Prestige with our other shavers

    SP9860/86

    Shaver Series 9000 Prestige

    SP9860/86

    Philips shop price
    $329.95*
    Ultimate closeness, ultimate comfort
    Compare features
    S6880/81

    Shaver Series 6000

    S6880/81

    Philips shop price
    $99.95*
    Minimized skin irritation
    Compare features
    S7371/84

    Shaver Series 7000

    S7371/84

    Philips shop price
    $169.95*
    For sensitive skin
    Compare features

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★
    • ★★★

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directions shaver head movement
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directions shaver head movement
    • 72 rotating blades
    • GentlePrecision

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 1 hour / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Premium pouch
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClean station
    • Travel pouch
    * Suggested retail price
    100% satisfaction or your money back

    30 day money back guarantee
    We want you to be satisfied with your Philips products, however, if after using your product you aren’t satisfied for whatever reason then we’re offering a money back guarantee on eligible Philips Shaving products.
    Shaver Series 9000 Prestige accessories

