    Amara View

    Under-the-nose mask

    HH1232/02
    • Enjoy the view Enjoy the view Enjoy the view
      Amara View Under-the-nose mask

HH1232/02

      HH1232/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy the view

      With its innovative under-the-nose design, Amara View offers an open field of vision and prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge

      Amara View Under-the-nose mask

      Enjoy the view

      With its innovative under-the-nose design, Amara View offers an open field of vision and prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge See all benefits

      Enjoy the view

      With its innovative under-the-nose design, Amara View offers an open field of vision and prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge See all benefits

      Amara View Under-the-nose mask

      Enjoy the view

      With its innovative under-the-nose design, Amara View offers an open field of vision and prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge See all benefits

        Enjoy the view

        • Full Face cushion
        • Wide field of vision
        • Headgear with and without magnets
        The smallest* and lightest** of all leading full face masks

        The smallest* and lightest** of all leading full face masks

        Smaller and lighter than traditional full face masks, Amara View covers less of the patient’s face than comparable masks and eliminates the bulky cushion and frame in front of the eyes.

        Four-part modular design

        Four-part modular design

        Modular design for quick assembly and cleaning, with interchangeable cushions available in three sizes. One modular frame that fits for all the cushion sizes. Quick release tube for quick disconnect.

        Headgear with crown strap

        Headgear with crown strap

        Headgear with soft and comfortable fabric straps. The crown strap provides quick and easy fitting adjustment.

        Under-the-nose cushion

        Under-the-nose cushion

        Prevents red marks and irritation on the bridge of the nose that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full-face mask

        Widest field of vision of all leading full face masks

        Widest field of vision of all leading full face masks

        It's easy to wear glasses, read, watch TV, and use a computer or tablet before falling asleep.

        Technical Specifications

• Service

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Innovative design

          Wide field of vision
          Wear glasses, read or watch TV

        • Specifications

          Operating pressure
          5 -30 cmH2O
          Sound pressure level
          24.2 dBA
          N° of parts
          Four
          Cushion material
          Silicone
          Headgear material
          UBL/mesh blend
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
          Headgear clips/Tubing material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Quick release feature material
          Polyoxymethylene (Acetal)
          Frame/Elbow/Swivel material
          Polycarbonate

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients &lt;gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Contraindications:

          Impaired cough reflex
          impaired cardiac sphincter
          Recent eye surgery, dry eyes,
          hiatal hernia, major reflux

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

            • Internal testing : data on file
            • ** Excludes Amara View 's quick release tube
            • The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement
            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
