      A clean razor ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Norelco Jet Clean solution HQ200/52 with your Jet Clean system for a thorough cleaning of your shaving heads See all benefits

        Keep a clean shave

        For maximum performance

        • With Cool Breeze scent

        Ensures maximum shaving performance

        Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

        For a thorough clean

        After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

        Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

        Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Content

          Capacity
          300 ml
          Content sufficient for
          Up to ~ 1 month of use
          Packaging
          1 bottle

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Change the shaving cleaning liquid every month

