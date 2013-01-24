Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

    HX9342/03
    Sonicare
    Ultimate cleaning, superior results
      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

      HX9342/03

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean

        Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultimate cleaning, superior results

        Superior plaque removal plus powerful whitening

        • 5 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        • Glass charger
        • USB travel charger
        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

        5 modes: Clean, Whitening, Polish, Sensitive, Gum Care

        5 modes: Clean, Whitening, Polish, Sensitive, Gum Care

        Includes the stain-removing White mode, clinically proven to whiten teeth in as little as one week.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Dual charging system

        Dual charging system

        Innovative glass charger and station for home use, plus portable charging case with laptop-ready USB and wall plug for travel.

        Illuminated display

        Illuminated display

        When on, unique backlight indicates selected mode. When off, display becomes invisible for a clean look.

        Three-week battery life

        Three-week battery life

        When fully charged, DiamondClean has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Polish
          Brighten and polish your teeth
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          • 1 DiamondClean standard
          • 1 DiamondClean compact
          Glass charger
          1
          Travel case
          USB travel charger

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Ceramic white

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Performance
          Removes up to 100% more plaque
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          3 week battery life

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

