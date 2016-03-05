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  • Soft spouts
  • Soft spouts

Discontinued

Philips AventSoft Spouts

SCF246/00

4.9
| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Soft spouts
The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Compatible products
Spout Cup

Spout Cup

SCF553/23

Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup

Soft spouts

  • 6m+

Gentle on gums

The soft spout is gentle on gums.

Patented non-spill valve

Easy to sip, easy to clean

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/03/2016

US

US

Great Cup!

We tried several sippy cups when transitioning from the bottle to sippy cup. This is the only one my daughter liked....we went through several different types! They are very easy to clean and do not leak! The only issue I have is we can't find them in a store near us. Target used to carry them but the store we go to no longer has them. So I am ordering them from this website. The nipples rip after time, but my daughter is teething so she chews on it so that is probably why the tearing has occurred.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts

09/09/2013

US

US

very good

easy to use for mom and baby. easy to clean with only piece sprout. no leaking.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts

29/03/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

great sippy nipple

actually works better than the regular avent nipple. it doesnt leak and its helping my daughter adjust to drinking from a sippy cup.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF246/00 Soft Spouts

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 