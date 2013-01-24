Home
      Soft spouts

      The Philips AVENT soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

        Soft spouts

        Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup

        • 6m+

        Gentle on gums

        The soft spout is gentle on gums.

        Patented non-spill valve

        Easy to sip, easy to clean

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Soft spout
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6 months+

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          52 (D) X 83 (W) X 135 (H)  mm
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          50 (D) X 50 (W) X 60 (H)  mm
          Product weight
          0.036  kg

