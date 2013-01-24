Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial

    HX9342/50
    Sonicare
    • Ultimate cleaning, superior results* Ultimate cleaning, superior results* Ultimate cleaning, superior results*
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial

      HX9342/50

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results*

      Only DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results*

      Only DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results*

      Only DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results*

      Only DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Similar products

      See all diamondclean

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean

        Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial

        Philips shop price

        Total:

            Sonicare DiamondClean rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial

         

            Buy from Philips

         

        Ultimate cleaning, superior results*

        Superior plaque removal plus powerful whitening

        • 5 modes
        • 1 brush head
        • USB travel charger
        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.

        5 modes: Clean, Whitening, Polish, Sensitive, Gum Care

        5 modes: Clean, Whitening, Polish, Sensitive, Gum Care

        Includes the stain-removing White mode, clinically proven to whiten teeth in as little as one week.

        Dual charging system

        Dual charging system

        Innovative glass charger and station for home use, plus portable charging case with laptop-ready USB and wall plug for travel.

        Three-week battery life

        Three-week battery life

        When fully charged, DiamondClean has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.

        Sonic technology

        Sonic technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful-yet-gentle clean.

        Illuminated display

        When on, unique backlight indicates selected mode. When off, display becomes invisible for a clean look.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Polish
          Brighten and polish your teeth
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          1 DiamondClean standard
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          USB travel charger

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes/min
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Performance
          Removes up to 100% more plaque
          Timer
          Smartimer and Quadpacer
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Display
          Illuminated display
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          3 week battery life

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            Back to top
            Back to top