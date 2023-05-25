Search terms

    Avent Pacifier ultra air
    1439 reviews

    Avent Pacifier ultra air

    Lets your little one’s skin breathe

    This product is discontinued
    brand recommended by moms worldwide¹

    Designed for comfort, now 80% plant-based²

    The best care for your baby and th﻿eir world

    We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials. For optimal safety and hygiene, pacifier nipples are always from food-grade silicone.

    Comfortable soothing with extra-large airholes

    We asked parents if Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers are comfortable for their little one. 9 out of 10 said yes and would recommend them to other parents and caregivers³. Soothing relief, no matter who is taking care of baby.

    New collections

    Adorable designs for every family

    Our ultra pacifiers come with a wide range of contemporary colors and designs. From bright and characterful to natural or pastel, there is always one to match your vibe.

    Our pacifiers are now being recognized for their quality design

    Check out all the awards we've won for our pacifiers

    Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

    Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

    Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

    Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

    Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

    Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

    Kinder to the planet with 80% plant-based materials*

    More sustainable choices let you give the best care with less impact on the planet. The full Philips Avent ultra range features pacifiers and sterilizing cases made using 80% plant-based materials.*

    Sterilizing carrying case for fast, easy hygiene

    The carrying case doubles as a sterilizer so pacifiers are always ready when you need them. Just add water and microwave for 3 minutes for easy sterilization that generates up to 50% less CO2 emissions.***

    Recognized by third parties

    For your baby's oral development

    Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.

    Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers

    Soothing and breathable with large airholes

    Our ultra air pacifiers are designed to let your baby's skin breathe. Now using 80% plant-based² materials, they are kinder for you and your baby's world, too.

    The #1 Pregnancy app worldwide

    Join the #1 Pregnancy app worldwide

    Discover the world's leading pregnancy tracker app to get free week-by-week pregnancy information, expert advice, daily articles, healthcare tips and interactive 3D models.

    Download for free

    Soothing know how﻿ for parents and carers

    Select your ultra air pacifier

    Reviews

    Awards

    Good Design Award

    Good Design Award

    Our ultra range of pacifiers has been recognized at the 2025 Green GOOD DESIGN Awards⁴ which celebrates important examples of sustainable design.

    Expert help and advice

    Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?

    Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    More for you & your baby

    Pacifier
    Pacifier

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
    ² Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
    ³ Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
    As Awarded by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.
    * Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
    ** Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
    *** 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
    **** Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
    ***** For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.

