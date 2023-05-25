We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials. For optimal safety and hygiene, pacifier nipples are always from food-grade silicone.
Comfortable soothing with extra-large airholes
We asked parents if Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers are comfortable for their little one. 9 out of 10 said yes and would recommend them to other parents and caregivers³. Soothing relief, no matter who is taking care of baby.
Kinder materials
80% plant-based² materials
FSC certified
Paper-based packaging
The packaging for ultra pacifiers is 100% sourced from responsibly managed forests. It can be recycled wherever paper recycling facilities exist.
New collections
Adorable designs for every family
Our ultra pacifiers come with a wide range of contemporary colors and designs. From bright and characterful to natural or pastel, there is always one to match your vibe.
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
Sterilizing carrying case for fast, easy hygiene
The carrying case doubles as a sterilizer so pacifiers are always ready when you need them. Just add water and microwave for 3 minutes for easy sterilization that generates up to 50% less CO2 emissions.***
Recognized by third parties
For your baby's oral development
Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.
Renewable material, responsibly sourced
You can choose any ultra pacifier knowing that its 80% plant-based² materials have International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It's a seal of approval that our renewable materials really have less impact on the environment.
Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers
Soothing and breathable with large airholes
Our ultra air pacifiers are designed to let your baby's skin breathe. Now using 80% plant-based² materials, they are kinder for you and your baby's world, too.
Discover the world's leading pregnancy tracker app to get free week-by-week pregnancy information, expert advice, daily articles, healthcare tips and interactive 3D models.
Our ultra range of pacifiers has been recognized at the 2025 Green GOOD DESIGN Awards⁴ which celebrates important examples of sustainable design.
