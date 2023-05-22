Search terms

    Babies with pacifiers
    732 reviews

    Avent Pacifier ultra soft

    Extra gentle for sensitive skin

    brand recommended by moms worldwide¹

    Extra gentle for sensitive skin, now 80% plant-based²

    The best care for your baby and th﻿eir world

    The best care for your baby and th﻿eir world

    We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials. For optimal safety and hygiene, pacifier nipples are always from food-grade silicone.

    Designed to reduce skin irritation³

    9 out of 10 parents told us their baby has no skin irritation after starting to use a Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier.³ Soothing relief is always near, no matter who is looking after them.

    Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

    Kinder materials

    80% plant-based² materials

    We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials.

    FSC certified

    Paper-based packaging

    The packaging for ultra pacifiers is 100% sourced from responsibly managed forests. And it can be recycled wherever paper recycling facilities exist.

    New collections

    Adorable desi﻿gns for every family

    Our ultra pacifiers come with a wide range of contemporary colors and designs. From bright and characterful to natural or pastel, there is always one to match your vibe.

    Our pacifiers are now being recognized for their quality design

    Check out all the awards we've won for our pacifiers

    Feature image

    Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

    Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.

    Feature image

    Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

    Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

    Feature image

    Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

    Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

    Feature image

    Designed with healthcare professionals and parents

    We worked closely with parents and healthcare professionals to develop the unique design of Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers.

    Feature image

    Kinder to the planet with 80% plant-based materials*

    More sustainable choices let you give the best care with less impact on the planet. The full Philips Avent ultra range features pacifiers and sterilizing cases made using 80% plant-based materials.*

    Mom and baby reading a book

    For your baby's oral development

    Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.

    Conscious design and responsible production

    Conscious design and responsible production

    You can choose any Ultra pacifier knowing that its 80% plant-based² materials have International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It's a seal of approval that our renewable materials really have less impact on the environment.

    video banner

    Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers

    Premium care for sensitive skin

    Our ultra soft pacifiers are gentle on sensitive skin. Now using 80% plant-based² materials, they are kinder for you and your baby's world, too.

    Ultrasound scans

    Join the #1 Pregnancy app worldwide

    Discover the world's leading pregnancy tracker app to get free week-by-week pregnancy information, expert advice, daily articles, healthcare tips and interactive 3D models.

    Soothing knowhow for paren﻿ts and carers

    Select your pacifier

    Good Design Award

    Good Design Award

    Our ultra range of pacifiers has been recognized at the 2025 Green GOOD DESIGN Awards⁴ which celebrates important examples of sustainable design.

    Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?

    Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
    ² Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
    ³ 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
    As Awarded by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.
    * Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
    ** 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
    *** 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
    **** Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
    ***** For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.

