Extra gentle for sensitive skin, now 80% plant-based²
The best care for your baby and their world
We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials. For optimal safety and hygiene, pacifier nipples are always from food-grade silicone.
Designed to reduce skin irritation³
9 out of 10 parents told us their baby has no skin irritation after starting to use a Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier.³ Soothing relief is always near, no matter who is looking after them.
Kinder materials
80% plant-based² materials
We have cut fossil-based plastic from our ultra range, with pacifiers and sterilizer cases now made using 80% plant-based² materials.
FSC certified
Paper-based packaging
The packaging for ultra pacifiers is 100% sourced from responsibly managed forests. And it can be recycled wherever paper recycling facilities exist.
New collections
Adorable designs for every family
Our ultra pacifiers come with a wide range of contemporary colors and designs. From bright and characterful to natural or pastel, there is always one to match your vibe.
Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.
Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
Designed with healthcare professionals and parents
We worked closely with parents and healthcare professionals to develop the unique design of Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers.
Kinder to the planet with 80% plant-based materials*
More sustainable choices let you give the best care with less impact on the planet. The full Philips Avent ultra range features pacifiers and sterilizing cases made using 80% plant-based materials.*
Recognized by third parties
For your baby's oral development
Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.
Conscious design and responsible production
You can choose any Ultra pacifier knowing that its 80% plant-based² materials have International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It's a seal of approval that our renewable materials really have less impact on the environment.
Philips Avent ultra soft pacifiers
Premium care for sensitive skin
Our ultra soft pacifiers are gentle on sensitive skin. Now using 80% plant-based² materials, they are kinder for you and your baby's world, too.
The #1 Pregnancy app worldwide
Join the #1 Pregnancy app worldwide
Discover the world's leading pregnancy tracker app to get free week-by-week pregnancy information, expert advice, daily articles, healthcare tips and interactive 3D models.
Our ultra range of pacifiers has been recognized at the 2025 Green GOOD DESIGN Awards⁴ which celebrates important examples of sustainable design.
For your baby's oral development
Philips Avent ultra pacifiers, Heart and Round Soothies, are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. The flexible nipple is designed to support proper natural tongue movement and help reduce pressure on the developing palate and teeth.
Renewable material, responsibly sourced
You can choose any ultra pacifier knowing that its 80% plant-based² materials have International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. It's a seal of approval that our renewable materials really have less impact on the environment.