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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle
Discontinued
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User manual
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Product (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Can I alternate Avent Natural and Classic+ bottles and nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
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