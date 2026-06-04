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    Philips Support

    Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

    Published on 04 June 2026
    Yes, as of version 10.5.0, the Sonicare app syncs with the Apple Health app. 
     

    How do I set up the Apple Health app to sync with the Sonicare app? 

    Step One: 
    Downloaded the Sonicare app from the Apple app store and launch the Sonicare app.

    Step Two: 
    Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.

    Step Three: 
    • In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen
    • Tap on the Settings section 
    • Tap the Apple Health settings section
    • Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page
    Note: A Sonicare-connected toothbrush and ongoing use of the Sonicare iOS app are required to sync to the Apple Health app continually. 

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9994/11 , HX9912/85 , HX9957/81 , HX9957/71 , HX9903/45 , HX9903/65 , HX9903/25 , HX9903/05 , HX9903/15 , HX9912/96 , HX9912/99 , HX9912/98 , HX9912/95 , HX9911/90 , HX9911/91 , HX9911/92 , HX9901/59 , HX9901/57 , HX9990/31 , HX9911/93 , HX9990/11 , HX9990/13 , HX9990/12 , HX9911/75 , HX9911/76 , HX9911/77 , HX9911/78 , HX9914/71 , HX9994/12 , HX9914/72 , HX9914/81 , HX9914/82 , HX9914/83 , HX9903/09 , HX9903/19 , HX9903/49 , HX9954/74 , HX9924/65 , HX9944/11 , HX9902/67 , HX9902/65 , HX9902/66 , HX9924/62 , HX9944/12 , HX9957/38 , HX9903/30 , HX9903/32 , HX9903/33 , HX9924/36 , HX9924/34 , HX9957/61 , HX9954/56 , HX9924/91 , HX9903/61 , HX9924/61 , HX9361/69 , HX9984/08 , HX9984/19 , HX9984/28 , HX9924/37 , HX9903/31 , HX9984/48 , HX9924/35 , HX9944/09 , HX9924/11 , HX9924/41 , HX9924/01 , HX9924/21 , HX9945/01 , HX9985/21 , HX9985/41 , HX9985/48 , HX9985/01 , HX9985/08 , HX9985/11 , HX9985/18 , HX9985/28 , HX9923/01 , HX9923/61 , HX9903/21 , HX9924/67 , HX9923/11 , HX9945/08 , HX9957/51 , HX9903/41 , HX9923/41 , HX9903/11 , HX9923/21 , HX9903/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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