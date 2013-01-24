SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
Enjoy a perfect close shave with our most advanced shaver yet. V-shaped blades position every hair into the best cutting position while Contour Detect heads follow every curve and contour for a closer and more comfortable shave. Use wet or dry.
While the heads flex in 8 directions to cover every curve and contour. And, of course, you can choose the exact setting you prefer. Sensitive, Normal & Fast.
Each shaving head independently moves in 8 directions to hug every curve of your face. This superior contouring helps capture hair growing in every direction with lesser strokes and cuts up to 20% more hair in a single pass.
DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to follow every curve of your face and neck for a more comfortable shave.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
|
Perfection in every pass
Shaver 9300
Philips shop price$219.95*
S9311/84
|
Smooth skin, sensitive shave
Shaver 7500
Philips shop price$169.95*
S7371/84
|
Turbo-Powered fast shave
Shaver 5550
Philips shop price$99.99*
S5590/81
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
SH90/62
RQ111/52
JC303/52