    World's most comfortable electric shave 

    Be the first to review this item

    V-Track Precision Blade System icon
    V-Track Precision Blade System
    8-direction Contour Detect heads icon
    8-direction Contour Detect heads
    Personal comfort settings icon
    Personal comfort settings

    Enjoy a perfect close shave with our most advanced shaver yet. V-shaped blades position every hair into the best cutting position while Contour Detect heads follow every curve and contour for a closer and more comfortable shave. Use wet or dry.

     

    While the heads flex in 8 directions to cover every curve and contour. And, of course, you can choose the exact setting you prefer. Sensitive, Normal & Fast.

    Click here to read moreRead less
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $219.95
    S9311/84 image

    Philips shop price
    V-Track Precision Blade System
    V-Track Precision Blade System icon

    A uniquely close shave


    V-Track Precision Blade System

    Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs.
    8-direction contouring heads icon
    8-direction contouring heads icon

    Reach every hair on the first pass


    8-direction contouring heads

    Each shaving head independently moves in 8 directions to hug every curve of your face. This superior contouring helps capture hair growing in every direction with lesser strokes and cuts up to 20% more hair in a single pass.

     

    DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to follow every curve of your face and neck for a more comfortable shave.
    Personal comfort settings
    Personal comfort settings icon

    Personal comfort settings


    Comfort Settings  

    Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

    Be the first to review this item

    What's in the box?

      • SmartClen System PLUS

        SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
      • Travel pouch
        Travel pouch: The shaver's premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
      • Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $219.95
      no 1
      Philips – the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

      *Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
      iF Design Award 2016
      One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
      green logo
      Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

      Compare shaver S9311 with our other great shavers

      Shaver 9300

      Perfection in every pass

      Shaver 9300

      Philips shop price
      $219.95*
      S9311/84
      Compare features
      Shaver 7500

      Smooth skin, sensitive shave

      Shaver 7500

      Philips shop price
      $169.95*
      S7371/84
      Compare features
      Shaver 5550

      Turbo-Powered fast shave

      Shaver 5550

      Philips shop price
      $99.99*
      S5590/81
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Uniquely designed shaving system cuts hairs up to 30% closer
      • Comfort rings for less friction
      • Turbo+ shaves fast through dense hair

      Cutting system
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 8 directions shaver head movement
      • 3 speed setting
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 5 directions shaver head movement
      • 2 speed settings
      • 27 rotating blades
      • 5 directions shaver head movement
      • 2 speed settings

      Ease of use
      • Aquatec: Use wet & dry
      • Digital Display
      • Personal comfort settings
      • Aquatec: Use wet & dry
      • LED Display
      • Use wet & dry
      • LED Display

      Battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 60 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

      Included accessories
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClean System: docking station while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClean System: docking station while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      * Suggested retail price

