    Delivers a clean shave while reducing skin irritation

    ComfortGlide Rings

    SkinProtect Blades

    MultiFlex Heads

    Philips Norelco Series 6000 electric shaver delivers a clean shave while reducing skin irritation. Shave wet or dry, get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam – even in the shower.
    S6880/81
    Philips Norelco Series 6000 Electric Razor

    Get a clean shave that protects your skin

    philips norelco series 6000 shaver comfortglide rings

    ComfortGlide Rings

    Philips Norelco Series 6000 protects your face from irritation. Its shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, which have a special protective coating with skin gliding properties to shield your face from irritation.
    philips norelco series 6000 shaver skinprotect blades

    SkinProtect Blades

    72 self-sharpening SkinProtect blades gently capture hair in fewer passes, leaving your face smooth and comfortable. Blades capture hair in fewer passes for a smooth shave
    philips norelco series 6000 shaver multiflex heads

    MultiFlex Heads

    Heads flex in 8 directions to follow the curves of your face, even catching hair in hard-to-reach areas like the neck and jaw line.

    What others say about the Philips Norelco Shaver series 6000

    What's in the box of the Series 6000 shaver?

    The Philips Norelco S6000 electric shaver comes with a precision trimmer and charger
    Precision Trimmer

    Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
    Charger

    Fully charges in 1 hour or use 5-minute quick charge. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one shave.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    What is the benefit of electric shaving?

     

    With electric shaving you don’t have to compromise: You get both, closeness and skin comfort. Also, electric shavers are convenient to use: many shavers can be used wet and dry and also under the shower.

     
    What is the benefit of rotary shaving?

     

    Rotary shaving heads are known for their flexibility. As a result, you get a smooth shave also in difficult to reach areas. You can complete your shave with fewer passes and less pressure. The result is a close shave and high skin comfort.

     
    How do I get the best shave?

     

    Skin adaptation period

    Your first shaves may not bring you the result you expect and your skin may even become slightly irritated. This is normal. Your skin and beard need time to adapt to any new shaving system. To allow your skin to adapt to this new appliance, we advise you to shave regularly (at least 3 times a week) and exclusively with this shaver for a period of 3 weeks.

     

    Shaving tips

    - For the best results on skin comfort, pre-trim your beard if you have not shaved for 3 days or longer.

    - Select your personal comfort setting

     

    Dry shaving

    1. Switch on the shaver.

    2. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

    Note: Do not press too hard, this can cause skin irritation.

    3. Switch off and clean the shaver after each use. The display lights up for a few seconds to show the remaining battery charge.

     

    Wet shaving

    For a more comfortable shave, you can also use this shaver on a wet face with shaving foam or shaving gel.

     

    1. Apply some water to your skin.

    2. Apply shaving foam or shaving gel to your skin.

    3. Rinse the shaving unit under the tap to ensure that the shaving unit glides smoothly over your skin.

    4. Switch on the shaver.

    5. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

    Note: Do not press too hard, this can cause skin irritation.

    Note: Rinse the shaving unit regularly to ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin.

    6. Dry your face.

    7. Switch off the shaver and clean it after each use.

     

    Note: Make sure that you rinse all foam or shaving gel off the shaver.
    How long does it take to charge my shaver?

     

    Charging times vary across the ranges. Models with Qi charging pad need 3 hours for a full charge, whereas the regular inlet charging requires 1 hour.

     
    How many shaves can I get out of 1 full charge?

     

    The run time of a fully charged S6000 shaver is 50min. This is enough for approx. 17 shaves.

     
    Can I use the shaver under the shower?

     

    Philips Norelco Series 6000 shavers are waterproof. You decide what kind of shave you like: dry, with gel or foam and even under the shower.

     
    How do I clean my shaver?

     

    Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

     
    How often should I replace my shaver head?

     

    For maximum shaving performance, we advise you to replace the shaving heads every two years. Replace damaged shaving heads immediately.

     

    Replacement reminder

    The replacement reminder indicates that the shaving heads need to be replaced. The shaving unit symbol lights up continuously, the arrows flash white and you hear a beep when you switch off the shaver.

     

    After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until you hear 3 beeps. If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

     
    How do I replace the shaver head?

     

    Replacing the shaving heads

     

    1. Switch off the shaver. Pull the shaving head holder off the bottom part of the shaving unit.

     

    2. Discard the old shaving head holder and attach the new shaving head holder to the bottom part of the shaving unit (‘click’).

     

    3. After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until your hear 3 beeps.

     

    If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

     

    S6880/81

    Shaver Series 6000

    S6880/81

    Philips shop price
    $99.95*
    Minimized skin irritation
    Compare features
    SP9820/87

    Shaver Series 9000 Prestige

    SP9820/87

    Philips shop price
    $299.99*
    Ultimate closeness, ultimate comfort
    Compare features
    S7371/84

    Shaver Series 7000

    S7371/84

    Philips shop price
    $169.95*
    For sensitive skin
    Compare features

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directions shaver head movement
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directions shaver head movement
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 5 directions shaver head movement

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 1 hour / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Travel pouch
    • Premium pouch
    • SmartClean station
    • Travel pouch
    * Suggested retail price
