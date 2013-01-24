Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Keep a close shave
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads every year for best results. See all benefits
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
