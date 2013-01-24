Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    HQ8/53
      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads every year for best results.

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads every year for best results. See all benefits

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        Buy SH50 instead
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

        Comfort shaving heads

        Comfort shaving heads

        The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Shaving heads per packaging
          3
          Fits product types
          • HQ7100
          • HQ7180
          • HQ7200
          • HQ7240
          • HQ7290
          • HQ7742
          • HQ7760
          • HQ7762
          • HQ7780
          • HQ7782
          • HQ8445
          • HQ8850
          • HQ8870
          • HQ8880
          • HQ8882
          • HQ8890
          • HQ8894
          • AT750
          • AT751
          • AT890
          • AT891
          • HQ7120
          • HQ7165
          • HQ7260
          • HQ7300
          • HQ7310
          • HQ7320
          • HQ7330
          • HQ7340
          • HQ7350
          • HQ7360
          • HQ7363
          • HQ7380
          • HQ7390
          • HQ7740
          • HQ7890
          • HQ8825
          • HQ8830
          • HQ8845
          • HQ8865
          • HQ8875
          • HQ8885
          • HQ8893
          • PT710
          • PT715
          • PT720
          • PT725
          • PT730
          • PT735
          • PT860
          • PT870
          Upgraded shaving heads
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

