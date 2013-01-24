Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use. See all benefits
DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help patients recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace brush heads every three months.
Philips Sonicare brush heads click on and off the brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp and Essence.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. This dynamic cleaning action drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline, for a thorough yet gentle cleaning.
